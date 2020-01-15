Gage creates his own positivity on the ecstatic ‘E Anthem’

“FOR THE FREAKY KIDS N’ ANYBODY WHO FEELS LIKE THEY HAVEN’T GOT ANYTHING.”

London producer Gage debuts on Finn’s 2 B Real imprint with E Anthem, a new EP that the label describes as “a carefully crafted love letter to Kevin Saunderson and the raw utopianism of 1990s dance music.”

Alongside the hazy video accompanying the euphoric title track, Gage has released the following statement: “FOR THE FREAKY KIDS N’ ANYBODY WHO FEELS LIKE THEY HAVEN’T GOT ANYTHING, 2020 WE GOTTA CREATE OUR OWN POSITIVITY.”

Prior to this, Gage has released a string of projects with Crazylegs, including Bad Bitch, Telo / Shiftin, Mercury and 2017 Stay Paro. Last year he teamed up with Scratcha DVA for a collaborative 12″, Flytnurse / Piffd.

E Anthem arrives on January 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘E Anthem’

02. ‘Red Sky, Red Water’

03. ‘Floodgates (Minimal Dub)’

04. ‘Flags In The Rain’

