Vladislav Delay harnesses the power of the Arctic tundra on Rakka

Inspired by time spent in the wilderness above the arctic circle.

Sasu Ripatti returns with his first album as Vladislav Delay in five years.

Rakka was debuted during live AV performances at Atonal and Unsound last year, and draws inspiration from time spent in the wilderness on the arctic tundra. In the above video, the raw power and desolation of the unforgiving landscape is brought to life with visuals from his wife Antye Greie-Ripatti, aka sound artist AGF.

Rakka arrives on February 27, via Cosmo Rhythmatic, and is available to pre-order now, via Boomkat. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rakka’

02. ‘Raajat’

03. ‘Rakkine’

04. ‘Raakile’

05. ‘Rampa’

06. ‘Raataja’

07. ‘Rasite’

Watch next: Sonic Futures: How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music