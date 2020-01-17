Watch Cybotron perform live at Louis Vuitton at Paris Men’s Fashion Week
Juan Atkins’ live electro group soundtracked the latest show from the French fashion house.
For his most recent show for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh and collaborator Benji B enlisted the talents of foundational techno producer Juan Atkins.
The show, Heaven On Earth, featured a live soundtrack from Atkins’ live electro project Cybotron, who performed a medley of hits including ‘Cosmic Cars’ and ‘Clear’. Cybotron recently gave us a preview of their upcoming A/V tour, which will take place throughout the rest of this year.
Earlier this week Virgil Abloh presented the latest collection for his other label, Off-White, with show featuring a performance from dancer and choreographer Cartier Williams. Watch that show here.