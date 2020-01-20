Container debuts on ALTER with new album, SCRAMBLERS

Check out the suitably DIY visuals for a new track, ‘NOZZLE’.

Container, the scuzzy noise project of veteran US producer Ren Schofield, arrives on ALTER with a new album.

The first of his full-length Container releases not be called LP, the title SCRAMBLERS refers to both a Rhode Island diner that Schofield used to visit with his father and Baltimore slang for a form of raw heroin. “The juxtaposition between these two Scramblers is a great one”, explains the producer. “I wanted to pay homage to a nice name that lends itself to both depraved and wholesome contexts and do my part to carry on the tradition.”

Recorded, mixed and mastered all in a single day using a minimal setup that includes a Roland MC-909, a four-track portastudio and a variety of effects pedals, the new album’s eight tracks developed from Schofield’s intense live performances.

SCRAMBLERS arrives on March 20 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below, and watch artists Chrissy Jones’s video for the track ‘NOZZLE’ above.

Tracklist:

01. ‘SCRAMBLER’

02. ‘NOZZLE’

03. ‘TRENCH’

04. ‘MOTTLE’

05. ‘QUEASER’

06. ‘VENTILATOR’

07. ‘HAIRCUT’

08. ‘DUSTER’

