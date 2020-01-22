News I By I 22.01.20

Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE added to Rewire 2020

Rewire 2020

Photo by: Maurice Haak

The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival already boasts what is surely contender for the most exciting lineup of the year.

Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE will join previously announced acts Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James at Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague from April 3 – 5.

It’s very early to call it, but the festival is boasting what is surely contender for the most exciting lineup of the year, with some of the other acts announced including 33EMYBW, Beatrice Dillon, Lee Gamble and Suzanne Ciani, who will perform a special quadraphonic buchla set.

Additional highlights include appearances from avant-pop cellist Lucinda Chua, hardware techno duo Halal & Relaxer and Tennessee rapper Bbymutha.

Reduced festival passes for Rewire 2020 are on sale from now until February 1, with day tickets released on January 30. Check out the full list of acts that have been announced below.

Rewire 2020 lineup:

33EMYBW
Ami Dang
Anna Meredith
Arca (Live)
Bbymutha
Beatrice Dillon (Live)
Bec Plexus
Ben LaMar Gay
Blacks’ Myths
Cucina Povera
Dis Fig
Eartheater
Evelien van den Broek
Ex Eye
Gabber Modus Operandi
Galya Bisengalieva
Halal & Relaxer
Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl
Hiro Kone
HTRK
Ian William Craig
James Ferraro
John T. Gast
Jon Hopkins Presents Polarity
Juana Molina
Katie Gately
Lee Gamble (Live AV)
Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks
Loraine James
Lorenzo Senni
Lucinda Chua
Mark IJzerman & Sebastien Robert Present As Above, So Below
Nazira
OOIOO
Pelada
Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates
Rafiq Bhatia
Semiconductor & Eartheater Present Fracture Patterns
Senyawa
SOPHIE (Live)
Stephanie Pan & Ensemble Klang Present Have Robot Dog, Will Travel
The Caretaker & Weirdcore
Wume
YATTA

