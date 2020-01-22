Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE added to Rewire 2020

The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival already boasts what is surely contender for the most exciting lineup of the year.

Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE will join previously announced acts Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James at Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague from April 3 – 5.

It’s very early to call it, but the festival is boasting what is surely contender for the most exciting lineup of the year, with some of the other acts announced including 33EMYBW, Beatrice Dillon, Lee Gamble and Suzanne Ciani, who will perform a special quadraphonic buchla set.

Additional highlights include appearances from avant-pop cellist Lucinda Chua, hardware techno duo Halal & Relaxer and Tennessee rapper Bbymutha.

Reduced festival passes for Rewire 2020 are on sale from now until February 1, with day tickets released on January 30. Check out the full list of acts that have been announced below.

Rewire 2020 lineup:

33EMYBW

Ami Dang

Anna Meredith

Arca (Live)

Bbymutha

Beatrice Dillon (Live)

Bec Plexus

Ben LaMar Gay

Blacks’ Myths

Cucina Povera

Dis Fig

Eartheater

Evelien van den Broek

Ex Eye

Gabber Modus Operandi

Galya Bisengalieva

Halal & Relaxer

Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl

Hiro Kone

HTRK

Ian William Craig

James Ferraro

John T. Gast

Jon Hopkins Presents Polarity

Juana Molina

Katie Gately

Lee Gamble (Live AV)

Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks

Loraine James

Lorenzo Senni

Lucinda Chua

Mark IJzerman & Sebastien Robert Present As Above, So Below

Nazira

OOIOO

Pelada

Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates

Rafiq Bhatia

Semiconductor & Eartheater Present Fracture Patterns

Senyawa

SOPHIE (Live)

Stephanie Pan & Ensemble Klang Present Have Robot Dog, Will Travel

The Caretaker & Weirdcore

Wume

YATTA

