PC Music’s resident shoegaze band Planet 1999 share new single, ‘Party’

Check out the new video, featuring a cameo from A.G. Cook.

French shoegaze trio Planet 1999 are one of the most recent additions to the PC Music family, debuting on the label last year with the track ‘Spell’.

The follow-up, ‘Party’ is, in the band’s own words, an ode to “taking a break from a party to go outside and look at the stars” and is accompanied by a video featuring PC Music label head A.G. Cook.

Both ‘Spell’ and ‘Party’ will appear on the debut EP from Planet 1999, which arrives on March 6.

