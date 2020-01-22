News I By I 22.01.20

Puce Mary-scored film Kød & Blod to premiere at 2020 Berlinale

Picture of Puce Mary

Watch a clip via PAN below.

PAN affiliate Puce Mary has scored Danish director Jeanette Nordahl’s debut feature film Kød & Blod, or Wildland.

The film will premiere at Berlin’s International Film Festival (aka Berlinale) as past of the festival’s socially charged Panorama program.

According to the accompanying description, “The films in the 2020 Panorama display a noticeable change: time is running out, societies have their backs against the wall. In the midst of global crises, cinema demands, and finds, stimuli for change.” Read more about the program and see the full list of films here.

Kød & Blod centers around 17-year-old Ida (played by Sandra Guldberg Kampp) who moves in with her law-breaking aunt and cousins after the death of her mother.

The film marks Puce Mary’s first feature film score and follows compositional work for Célia Hay’s short film Aphra and Aradia and Marfisia Bel’s short Drawn Curtains, both made under the moniker Frederikke Hoffmeier.

Puce Mary’s latest LP The Drought was released via PAN in 2018.

Berlinale runs from February 20-March 01. Kød & Blod will see its official release on March 12.

Read next: FACT x Re-Textured at 180 The Strand

