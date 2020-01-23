Aho Ssan channels Jean Baudrillard on debut album, Simulacrum

Check out the video for ‘Simulacrum IV’, directed by Aho Ssan himself.

Up next on Subtext is the debut album from Paris-based artist Désiré Niamké, aka Aho Ssan.

Referencing French cultural theorist Jean Baudrillard’s 1981 text Simulacra and Simulacrum, the album plays with notions of simulation and synthesis. Unable to find a jazz musician to collaborate with, Niamké began building patches in Max/MSP to create simulations of a fictional jazz ensemble, The Mensah Imaginary Band. The ensemble is named after his grandfather Mensah Anthony, who Niamké never met, but who played trumpet in a Ghanaian band the 1950s.

Simulacrum arrives on February 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Simulacrum I’

03. ‘Simulacrum II’

04. ‘Simulacrum III’

05. ‘Simulacrum IV’

06. ‘Blind Power (ft. The Mensah Imaginary Band)’

07. ‘Outro (ft. The Mensah Imaginary Band)’

