A surreal mixture of corrupted VCR footage and glitchy digital effects.

Mister Water Wet, who debuted on Huerco S.’s West Mineral Ltd last year with the excellent Bought The Farm, has released a video to accompany his track ‘Walking West’.

Combining what looks like corrupted VCR footage with glitchy digital effects, the video takes us on a psychedelic trip through the woods by splicing together warped images of trees, roads and campfires.

Bought The Farm is out now, on West Mineral Ltd. Check out the video directed by Z. Latas, above.

Watch next: Taraval – Against The Clock