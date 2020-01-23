Ryuichi Sakamoto scores Luca Guadagnino art film The Staggering Girl

With costumes by Valentino, the director aimed to treat “haute couture as if it was a literary text.”

Ryuichi Sakamoto has scored a new fashion art film by Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino, The Staggering Girl.

The 35-minute long short stars Julianne Moore, Suspiria’s Mia Goth and Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan bedecked in haute couture garments designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

After premiering at the 2019 Cannes festival, the film will be available for streaming via Mubi on February 15. Watch a clip above.

The score follows Sakamoto’s contribution to the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack. Last year, Sakamoto composed the music for an episode of sci-fi television series Black Mirror.



As Pitchfork reports, The Staggering Girl OST will be released on February 14 via Milan Records. See the artwork and tracklist below.



Tracklist:

01. ‘The Staggering Girl’

02. ‘Woman in Yellow’

03. ‘Woman in Yellow II’

04. ‘Casa’

05. ‘Woman in Yellow III’

06. ‘Night Garden’

07. ‘Toni’

08. ‘Tangling’

09. ‘Roma’

10. ‘Dance’

11. ‘Dance (Ambient Version)’

Read next: Merry Christmas, Mr. Sakamoto: How the async composer conquered 2017