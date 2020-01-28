Paris’s Japanese electronic music and arts festival returns to La Gaîté Lyrique.

Japan Connection Festival, the Parisian showcase of Japanese electronic music and art, is back for 2020.

Taking place at La Gaîté Lyrique from April 3 – 5, the festival features the world premiere collaborative performance from Kuniyuki and Henrik Schwarz, as well as solo performances from Satoshi Tomiie and Hiroshi Watanabe.

The festival also boasts an exciting AV program, with live performances from Hiroaki Umeda, Nonotak and Intercity-Express, a live painting by Akiko Nakayama and a VJ set from OYÉ.

Tickets for Japan Connection Festival 2020 are available now.

