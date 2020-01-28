object blue soundtracks Vivienne Westwood’s SS20 Campaign video

New Romantic ambience.

object blue has provided an idyllic soundtrack for Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign video.

Back in October 2019, blue composed and performed the soundtrack for the avant-garde brand’s SS20 runway show, from which the video’s music was plucked. Watch that in full below.

The print campaign is fronted by supermodel Naomi Campbell, who iconically tumbled in Westwood’s AW93 show, and features Westwood and her partner and collaborator Andreas Kronthaler.

object blue’s latest solo project was the gorgeous multi-media EP FIGURE BESIDE ME.

