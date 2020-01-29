Squarepusher envisions an AR dystopia in ‘Terminal Slam’ video

Shibuya Crossing is transformed into a glitched-out nightmare with the help of some augmented reality goggles.

‘Terminal Slam’ is the latest track to be released from Be Up A Hello, the forthcoming album from Squarepusher.

Directed by Daito Manabe, the video envisions a pair of augmented reality goggles that can visually disrupt the advertisements that inundate Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing. “The concept began with the idea of ​​implementing the near future, not the distant future, using modern technology”, explains Manabe. “In the near future, It would be exciting to be able to rewrite ads as freely as is depicted in this music video while wearing such a device and wandering around the city.”

Manabe is one of the founders of the Rhizomatiks research group and has collaborated with Squarepusher on a number of projects, including live visuals for his Shobaleader One live show. Rhizomatiks will also contribute visuals to the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Be Up A Hello arrives on January 31 and is available to pre-order now. ‘Terminal Slam’ is out now.

