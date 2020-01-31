Taken from his forthcoming EP, 3 Riders.

Colorado-based producer GILA has dropped a surreal video for his new track, ‘Rider 01 (Darq Windows)’, the first single from 3 Riders, his forthcoming EP on Lex Records.

Director Nic Hamilton gleefully lays waste to a picture-postcard modernist home, which begins to spontaneously smoke and combust throughout the course of the clip.

‘Rider 01 (Darq Windows)’ is out now. Check out the cover art, designed by Eric Hu, below.

