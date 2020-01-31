Son Zept channels Autechre and Daniel Johnston on new mini-album, A

The latest dispatch from the Belfast-based experimental electronic imprint Resist-AV.
Son Zept returns to the Belfast-based experimental electronic imprint Resist-AV with a new mini-album, A, that draws from a diverse array of influences from Autechre to Daniel Johnston.
The label has enlisted the talents of artist Jennifer Mehigan for a video to accompany the track ‘Arrival’. Mehigan uses 3D modelling and computer graphics to create abstract compositions featuring beautiful, hyper-real textures and shapes.
A, from Son Zept, is out now, via Resist-AV. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘1D2D Rise’
02. ‘Again’
03. ‘Arrival’
04. ‘Axis Praxis’
05. ‘Level’
06. ‘Radio Silence’
07. ‘Some Things Can’t Last A Long Time’
