News I by I 04.02.20

Watch Aki Onda sorting through his 1000+ cassette archive

Room40 is reissuing three volumes of the Japanese sound artist’s Cassette Memories series.

Since 1998 artist, composer and curator Aki Onda has been keeping a sound diary, using a portable cassette recorder to make field recordings to document the sounds of his personal life.

Onda then weaves these recordings into what the artist calls “a sonic collage of ritualistic tape music” during site-specific performances in which he manually manipulates Walkmans to re-contextualise certain sounds.

The first three volumes of these Cassette Memories are being reissued by Room40 alongside I Lost My Memory, a 24-page book featuring essays and photography from the artist. “I’m pretty confident I first heard Aki Onda’s music in 2003, about the time Cassette Memories Volume One was being prepared for release”, explains Lawrence English.

“The Cassette Memories project is at the very heart of how Aki approaches his work. It marries his interest in medium and material, and moreover the creation of memory. It’s an utterly personal series of works that somehow resonates for us all.”

I Lost My Memory, which is limited to 200 copies and includes Bandcamp download codes for all three volumes of Cassette Memories, is out now.

Ancient And Modern (Cassette Memories Volume One) arrives on February 14 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘One Day’
02. ‘Eclipse’
03. ‘Flickering Lights’
04. ‘Voice’
05. ‘Dream’
06. ‘Last’

Watch next: CTM 2020 – Teto Preto

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp