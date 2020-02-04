SØS Gunver Ryberg shares ‘Palacelike Timescale of Black’ video ahead of A/V live shows

Taken from the album Entangled (Avian, 2019).

SØS Gunver Ryberg has teamed up with multimedia designer Javier Benjamin for her new ‘Palacelike Timescale of Black’ video.

To create the graphics, Benjamin pulled from his background in real-time data processing systems to create a generative visual program that responded to certain track frequencies.

“Every time I reproduce it it is different; the generators I use have random and generative parameters, therefore there are no two equal executions,” he explains, which lends to the midi-map’s erratic cartography.

Read next: Intonal 2019: Exploring Sweden’s musical landscape with Kali Malone, Rivet and more