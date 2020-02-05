The Keep remembers a night of fireworks in ‘Cub’ video

“From a fireworks night at Playa de Bogatell, Barcelona.”

A couple of months after the release of his Houndstooth debut Primer, The Keep, aka Oliver Knowles, has quietly released a self-made video for ‘Cub’.

The slow-mo film features footage recorded at a street festival in Barcelona, where he also wrote the record. The sedate fireworks keep pace with Knowles’ ruminative drones, which could easily stretch to carry a whole evening.



Read more about Primer here and listen via Bandcamp.

Read next: Electronic meditation: How synth drones and deep listening can alleviate stress