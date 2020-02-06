The concert was held to celebrate the Apollo 85th anniversary.

We’re introduced to a few members of Kamasi Washington‘s 10-piece band The Next Step in the above clip from Live at the Apollo Theater, out today from Amazon Music via Prime Video.

Directed and edited by former Pitchfork contributor Michael Garber, the documentary archives the ensemble’s February 2018 performance at the legendary Harlem venue. Watch the full trailer below.

‘Street Fighter Mas’ is the 11th track on Washington’s latest album Heaven and Earth released in 2018 via Young Turks.

Kamasi Washington Live at the Apollo Theater is streaming now.

Watch next: Brandon Coleman – Against The Clock