Hildur Gudnadóttir wins Academy Award for Original Score for Joker

The Icelandic composer caps a winning award season in a big way.

Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadóttir won an Oscar for Original Score this past weekend (February 9) at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The award, for her score of Todd Phillips’ Joker, made Gudnadóttir the first woman to win a scoring category since 1997 (Anne Dudley, The Full Monty). She beat out Alexandre Desplat (Little Women), Randy Newman (Marriage Story), Thomas Newman (1917) and John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

During her speech, Gudnadóttir made a call to action: “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up — we need to hear your voices,” she said.

Sunday night capped a winning season for the composer, whose Joker score also earned gold at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards. Her score for the HBO television series Chernobyl won a Grammy and an Emmy.

A few days before the Oscars ceremony, Gudnadóttir shared the official music video for Joker‘s ‘Bathroom Dance’. Watch it below.

Read next: The Haxan Cloak on the intricate score and sound design of Midsommar