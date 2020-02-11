Taken from her exceptional Hyperdub debut, NEVAEH.

MHYSA has dropped a dreamy video for a medley of tracks from NEVAEH, her forthcoming album on Hyperdub.

Featuring singles ‘brand nu’ and ‘Sanaa Lathan’, the video was shot in New York, directed by Lane Stewart and E. Jane and was styled by Becky Akinyode. Moving from luxurious R&B to rugged Southern rap, ‘brand nu/Sanaa Lathan’ showcases the broad scope of MHYSA’s exceptional Hyperdub debut.

NEVAEH arrives on February 14 and is available to pre-order now.

