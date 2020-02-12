Orion Sun announces debut album alongside ‘Coffee for Dinner’ video

Directed by Josh Sondock & Sam Cutler-Kreutz.

Philadelphia-based polyglot musical artist Orion Sun has announced her debut album Hold Space for Me via Mom + Pop.

The first single ‘Coffee for Dinner’ comes alongside a theatrical video that envisions the opening sentiment of her 2018 interview with Philadelphia’s The Key: “When I was younger, music wasn’t even on my radar and I wanted to be an astronaut.”

Orion Sun recently appeared on Hyperdub and Adult Swim’s HyperSwim compilation on a collaborative track with DJ Haram.



Head here to pre-order the album ahead of its March 27 release date and see the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lightning’

02. ‘Trying’

03. ‘Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)’

04. ‘Holy Water’

05. ‘Grim Reaper’

06. ‘El Camino’

07. ‘Smooth’

08. ‘Golden Hour’

09. ‘Coffee for Dinner’

10. ‘Sailing’

11. ‘Birds Gave Up’

