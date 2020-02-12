Sary Moussa revisits the soundscapes of his childhood on Imbalance

His debut album for Other People sees the Beirut artist reflecting on his formative experiences.

Next up on Nicolás Jaar’s Other People imprint is the latest album from Beirut-based experimental musician Sary Moussa.

Imbalance sees Moussa revisiting the soundscapes of his childhood, including Greek-Catholic chants and the sounds of political unrest, through melodic synth arrangements and sound design.

In addition to his musical output as RadioKVM, Sary Moussa has also composed music for theatre and dance performances, short films, and museum installations.

Imbalance arrives on March 6, via Other People. Check out the album artwork and the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘In Praise Of Shadows’

02. ‘Figure’

03. ‘Distance’

04. ‘Rest’

05. ‘Weight’

06. ‘South’

07. ‘Tides’

Watch next: CTM 2020 in videos – Robert Henke, Teto Preto, Kamaal Williams and more