Watch the psychedelic video for Tornado Wallace’s ‘Midnight Mania’

From the Berlin-via-Melbourne producer’s forthcoming LP of the same name on Optimo Music.

Tornado Wallace will release a new album next month.

Midnight Mania is the producer’s second album, following 2017’s Lonely Planet. Ahead of its release, Wallace has shared the music video for its title track. A 3-D animation created by Stacie Ant and Martin Onassis, it’s a psychedelic and truly wacky venture through the producer’s subconscious.

“I was half knocked out on a sleeping pill on a flight from Europe to Australia when my phone started playing ‘Midnight Mania,'” he writes in the video description. “In this fuzzy state, I had a weird dream along with the music. I immediately wrote the dream down in my phone notes and kind of forgot about it until I saw it months later. Being a fan of Stacie’s stuff already, I asked her if she could reimagine the dream for this music video clip.”

Midnight Mania is out on March 20 on Optimo Music. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



A1. ‘Midnight Mania’

A2. ‘Atoms’

A3. ‘Mundane Brain’

B1. ‘PNG’

B2. ‘Jungle Dream’

