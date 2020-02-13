News I by I 13.02.20

Caleb Landry Jones embarks on a psychedelic odyssey on ‘Flag Day / The Mother Stone’

The Twin Peaks and Get Out actor joins Sacred Bones after an epiphanic encounter with Jim Jarmusch.

Next up on Sacred Bones is The Mother Stone, the debut album from the multi-talented Caleb Landry Jones.

Most notable for his performances in Twin Peaks, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the actor has been making music since the age of 16, but it was only during an encounter with legendary filmmaker and musician Jim Jarmusch that any of his recordings left his parent’s barn.

“I was a big fan of his work,” explains Jones. “Instead of wanting to talk, I thought I’d write him a piece that would somehow let him know who I was.”

“I had no idea what an astounding and unusual musician Caleb Landry Jones was until he gave me some of his music to listen to two years ago” says Jarmusch. “But I asked Caleb if we could get it to Caleb Braaten at Sacred Bones!  And now, thanks to these two Calebs it’s being delivered to the world – a strange and beautiful gift!”

The Mother Stone arrives on May 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Caleb Landry Jones

Tracklist:

01. ‘Flag Day / The Mother Stone’
02. ‘You’re So Wonderfull’
03. ‘I Dig Your Dog’
04. ‘Katya’
05. ‘All I Am in You / The Big Worm’
06. ‘No Where’s Where Nothing’s Died’
07. ‘Licking The Days’
08. ‘For The Longest Time’
09. ‘The Hodge-Podge Porridge Poke’
10. ‘I Want to Love You’
11. ‘The Great I Am’
12. ‘Lullabbey’
13. ‘No Where’s Where Nothing’s Died (A Marvelous Pain)’
14. ‘Thanks for Staying’
15. ‘Little Planet Pig’

