News I by I 13.02.20

Hilary Woods realizes more A/V visions in ‘Orange Tree’ video

Woods’ Birthmarks will be released on March 13.

Impressionistic nature imagery layered with freehand scribbles contribute to the intimate, diaristic tone of Hilary Woods’ self-directed video for ‘Orange Tree’ – the latest single from her upcoming Sacred Bones album Birthmarks.

Woods again worked with frequent collaborator Joshua Wright and dancer/choreographer Justine Cooper to realize her ‘Orange Tree’ vision. See some of the trio’s other creations in the recently-released ‘Tongues of Wild Boar’ video and in ‘Inhaler’ from Woods’ 2018 Sacred Bones debut Colt.

Recorded in 2019 during the late phases of pregnancy, Woods understands ‘Orange Tree’ as “a personal song acknowledging an inner fear of the unknown. It’s an exercise in overcoming, becoming more planted and rooted in the earth and in the body.”

Pre-order Birthmarks here.

Read next: Hilary Woods invokes a dancer’s spirit on Sacred Bones debut Colt

