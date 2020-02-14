Bristol’s biennial showcase of forward-thinking experimental music and art is back.

Beatrice Dillon, Deathprod and Mica Levi are just some of the artists confirmed for the 2020 edition of Bristol New Music Festival, which takes place from April 23 – 26 at various venues across the city.

They join experimental pioneers Alvin Curran, Carl Stone and Midori Takada, as well as vital new voices like Ellen Arkbro, James Massiah and Jabu.

Taking place across venues including the Arnolfini, Clifton Suspension Bridge Vaults, Colston Hall, Cube Cinema, Loco Klub, Spike Island, St Mary Redcliffe Church and Victoria Rooms, Bristol New Music Festival explores the city through forward-thinking sounds.

Tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Bristol New Music Festival website.

