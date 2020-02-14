Bristol’s biennial showcase of forward-thinking experimental music and art is back.
Beatrice Dillon, Deathprod and Midori Takada are just some of the artists confirmed for the 2020 edition of Bristol New Music Festival, which takes place from April 23 – 26 at various venues across the city.
They join experimental pioneers Alvin Curran and Carl Stone and, as well as vital new voices like Ellen Arkbro, James Massiah and Jabu.
Taking place across venues including the Arnolfini, Clifton Suspension Bridge Vaults, Colston Hall, Cube Cinema, Loco Klub, Spike Island, St Mary Redcliffe Church and Victoria Rooms, Bristol New Music Festival explores the city through forward-thinking sounds.
Tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Bristol New Music Festival website. Check out the full lineup below.
Bristol New Music Festival 2020:
Áine O Dwyer
Alicia Carrera
Alvin Curran
Asuna: 100 Keyboards
Bristol Experiment And Expanded Film
Beatrice Dillon
Carl Stone
Caroline
Copper Sounds
Deathprod
Dominic Lash & Shirley Pegna
Ellen Arkbro: Chordalities
Eric Baudelaire
Ensemble Variances
Guo & Brady Corbet: Gyuto
Hezarfen Ensemble: Makam 21
Jabu Feat. Daniela Dyson
James Massiah
Kelly Jayne Jones: Sedimentary Stone Tape
Klein
Laraaji
Ligeti Quartet
Maxime Guitton
Mica Levi: Different Types Of Writing/different Types Of Reading
Mieko Kanno
Midori Takada
Miguel Prado & Mattin: Generative Adversarial Evacuation Of The Voice
Mshr
Sunun
Tapsew
Tara Clerkin Trio
Uproar: Professor Bad Trip
Viridan Ensemble
Yas Clarke: The Thicket
Watch next: CTM 2020 in videos – Robert Henke, Teto Preto, Kamaal Williams and more