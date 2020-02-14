Bristol’s biennial showcase of forward-thinking experimental music and art is back.

Beatrice Dillon, Deathprod and Midori Takada are just some of the artists confirmed for the 2020 edition of Bristol New Music Festival, which takes place from April 23 – 26 at various venues across the city.

They join experimental pioneers Alvin Curran and Carl Stone and, as well as vital new voices like Ellen Arkbro, James Massiah and Jabu.

Taking place across venues including the Arnolfini, Clifton Suspension Bridge Vaults, Colston Hall, Cube Cinema, Loco Klub, Spike Island, St Mary Redcliffe Church and Victoria Rooms, Bristol New Music Festival explores the city through forward-thinking sounds.

Tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Bristol New Music Festival website. Check out the full lineup below.

Bristol New Music Festival 2020:

Áine O Dwyer

Alicia Carrera

Alvin Curran

Asuna: 100 Keyboards

Bristol Experiment And Expanded Film

Beatrice Dillon

Carl Stone

Caroline

Copper Sounds

Deathprod

Dominic Lash & Shirley Pegna

Ellen Arkbro: Chordalities

Eric Baudelaire

Ensemble Variances

Guo & Brady Corbet: Gyuto

Hezarfen Ensemble: Makam 21

Jabu Feat. Daniela Dyson

James Massiah

Kelly Jayne Jones: Sedimentary Stone Tape

Klein

Laraaji

Ligeti Quartet

Maxime Guitton

Mica Levi: Different Types Of Writing/different Types Of Reading

Mieko Kanno

Midori Takada

Miguel Prado & Mattin: Generative Adversarial Evacuation Of The Voice

Mshr

Sunun

Tapsew

Tara Clerkin Trio

Uproar: Professor Bad Trip

Viridan Ensemble

Yas Clarke: The Thicket

