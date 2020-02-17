Primal Scream, Gilles Peterson and Carl Craig pay tribute to Andrew Weatherall

One of the most important figures in the history of British electronic music is remembered by the generations of artists he influenced.

In the early hours of this morning (February 17), legendary producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall died at the age of 56.

Primal Scream, Gilles Peterson, Carl Craig and countless other musicians and artists have paid tribute to one of the most influential and important figures in the history of British electronic music. Read some of them below.

I’m so sorry to hear about Andy. I’ve known Andy for a long time and have a great respect for the man. When I first lived in London he was the king! His Primal Scream remix was everywhere and when I finally met him he was chill. RIP and bon voyage brother Andy #andrewweatherall — DETROIT STATE OF MIND (@carlcraignet) February 17, 2020

hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture…

so sad to hear of his passing

RIP — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) February 17, 2020

Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him. https://t.co/nWlyE75bL5 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 17, 2020

We are profoundly sad to learn of the passing of Andrew Weatherall. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.



A true cultural icon and vital contributor to the label, his absence will be immensely felt. Thank you for all the music and memories. pic.twitter.com/SHfJgXrgxd — Warp Records (@WarpRecords) February 17, 2020

Andrew Weatherall was truly one of our heroes. This mix still sounds super modern. Thanks old bean. https://t.co/519U2yCeGl — Saint Etienne (@bobpetesarah) February 17, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Weatherall. A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today. — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) February 17, 2020

My favourite thing about Andrew Weatherall was his ability to see threads between wildly different records, genres, decades, continents that would make total sense when he would piece them all together in a set or radio show. DJing as storytelling, with everyone invited. — Forest Swords (@ForestSwords) February 17, 2020

A true inspiration and hero. A lovely funny man. Incredible DJ. ❤️ Andrew Weatherall. — ed simons (@eddychemical) February 17, 2020

OK my favourite weatherall story told to me by sean johnston… someone was giving him grief across the decks all night and eventually weatherall asks the griefer "how much did u pay to get in tonite?" and the griefer says "a fiver" and weatherall says "here's a tenner. fuck off" — Ruf Dug (@RufDug) February 17, 2020

