Primal Scream, Gilles Peterson and Carl Craig pay tribute to Andrew Weatherall

One of the most important figures in the history of British electronic music is remembered by the generations of artists he influenced.
In the early hours of this morning (February 17), legendary producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall died at the age of 56.
Primal Scream, Gilles Peterson, Carl Craig and countless other musicians and artists have paid tribute to one of the most influential and important figures in the history of British electronic music. Read some of them below.
