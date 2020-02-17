Neel and Filippo Scorcucchi team up as LF58 for Alterazione

A meditative modular composition in four parts.

Neel, best known for his collaborative work with Donato Dozzy as Voices From The Lake, has once again teamed up with multi-disciplinary artist Filippo Scorcucchi as live electronic project, LF58.

Their debut album Alterazione takes the form of a meditative electronic composition in four movements and was mastered by legendary engineer Noel Summerville.

Alterazione arrives on April 6 via Astral Industries. LF58 will perform at the album launch show at London’s Pickle Factory on March 13. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Iniziazione’

02. ‘Rituale’

03. ‘Metamorfosi’

04. ‘Evocazione/Contatto/Risveglio’

