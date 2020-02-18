Riccardo Tisci tapped the Venezuelan producer and the French pianists for his showing at London Fashion Week.

Arca oversaw a lilting modern classical soundscape courtesy of Katia and Marielle Labèque last night during Burberry’s AW20 show at London Fashion Week.

The Venezuelan artist was at the helm of no less than eight CDJs, reworking the French pianists’ renditions of Philip Glass and Franz Schubert with live electronic effects.

The show marks the debut live performance from Arca and the Labèque sisters.

Watch next: Sensei Lo – Against The Clock