Choir Boy expose the self-absorption of sadness on ‘Complainer’

Watch frontman Adam Klopp perform the track in chains in the nostalgic video.

Next up on Dais Records is Gathering Swans, the new album from avant-pop group Choir Boy.

The album’s first single, ‘Complainer’, is a subversive take on the lovelorn pop song and, as Choir Boy frontman Adam Klopp explains, “snarkily examines the self absorption of sadness”.

“The opening line ‘Oh my life’ was something I privately uttered while stewing over daily anxieties”, Klopp continues. “It became comical to me that I would express my self pity like that, in earnest when my struggles seemed so relatively tame…’Complainer’ multi-tasks as a pop song and a reminder to keep my privilege in check.”

Gathering Swans arrives on May 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘It’s Over’

02. ‘Toxic Eye’

03. ‘Complainer’

04. ‘Nites Like This’

05. ‘St Angela Merici’

06. ‘Sweet Candy’

07. ‘Shatter’

08. ‘Eat The Frog’

09. ‘Happy To Be Bad’

10. ‘Gathering Swans’

