Jeremy Shaw explores neuroscience and science fiction in new installation

Phase Shifting Index is presented as part of the Mutations/Creations series at Center Pompidou.

Berlin-based artist Jeremy Shaw will debut a new solo work at Paris’s Center Pompidou this month.

Phase Shifting Index arrives as part of the museum’s ‘Mutations/Creations’ program, which previously has seen artists Ross Lovegrove, Ryoji Ikeda and Erika Verzutti showing work that exists at the border of art, science and engineering.

Drawing on Shaw’s enduring interest in ritual, dance, alternative culture, science-fiction and neuroscience, Phase Shifting Index is a new immersive installation that is a continuation on the themes of his recently completed Quantification Trilogy. Watch Jeremy Shaw talking about one of the films from that trilogy, Liminals, below.

Phase Shifting Index runs from February 26 to April 20 at Gallery 3, Centre Pompidou. Tickets are available now.

Watch next: CTM 2020 in videos – Robert Henke, Teto Preto, Kamaal Williams and more