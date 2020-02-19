Kahn & Neek’s ‘Venus’ video blends dance, distortion and camera footage

As the pair’s new EP approaches.

Kahn & Neek have shared the video for their track ‘Venus’, from their forthcoming (Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss EP.

Swathed in black and shades of purple, the video is a psychedelic, glitched-out and often distorted collage of moving shapes interspersed with a running timestamp from a recording device. It also features a choreographed dance performance by Charlotte Baker, according to the video description on YouTube.

(Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss is Kahn & Neek’s first collaboration in four years. The EP will be released on February 28 on Sector 7, and a release party will follow at Thekla in Bristol on March 6.

Tracklist:



01. ‘(Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss’

02. ‘Random Lab’

03. ‘Shimmer’

04. ‘Venus’

Watch next: Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show