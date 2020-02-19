Kahn & Neek’s ‘Venus’ video blends dance, distortion and camera footage

As the pair’s new EP approaches.
Kahn & Neek have shared the video for their track ‘Venus’, from their forthcoming (Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss EP.
Swathed in black and shades of purple, the video is a psychedelic, glitched-out and often distorted collage of moving shapes interspersed with a running timestamp from a recording device. It also features a choreographed dance performance by Charlotte Baker, according to the video description on YouTube.
(Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss is Kahn & Neek’s first collaboration in four years. The EP will be released on February 28 on Sector 7, and a release party will follow at Thekla in Bristol on March 6.
Tracklist:
01. ‘(Having A Sick Time) In The Mansions Of Bliss’
02. ‘Random Lab’
03. ‘Shimmer’
04. ‘Venus’
