Watch the trailer for Arca’s special NTS show DIVA EXPERIMENTAL FM

More Arca updates.

Arca today announced that she will debut new music via NTS on Wednesday, February 19 at 6pm GMT.

The show titled ARCA PRESENTS @@@@@ – DIVA EXPERIMENTAL FM will feature all-new music from the Venezuelan producer. Hear a taste in the trailer below.

As Resident Advisor reports, the music included in the show will be released by XL Recordings later this week, marking Arca’s first release since her 2017 self-titled album for the label.

Head to the link below to hear Arca, Katia Labèque and Marielle Labèque’s collaborative soundtrack for Burberry’s AW20 runway show.

Watch next: Arca collaborates with Katia and Marielle Labèque for Burberry’s AW20 show