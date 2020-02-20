Watch Alessandro Cortini soundtrack Fendi’s FW20 womenswear show

The runway show took place earlier today (February 20) in Milan.

Alessandro Cortini provided a brooding backdrop to Italian luxury fashion house Fendi’s Fall / Winter 2020-21 womenswear show at Milan Fashion Week.

The Nine Inch Nails member and certified Buchla head played out a live power-synth score that opened with the excellent ‘Amore Amaro’ from his 2019 Mute album Volume Massimo.

Watch our video interview with Cortini inside his laden studio via the link below.

