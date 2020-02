Click through the video to read the lyrics.

JPEGMAFIA has released a new song, ‘BALD!’, via a self-directed music video.

‘BALD!’ features original lyrics and production by Peggy and follows recent collaborations with Channel Tres, Danny Brown, Helena Deland and Vegyn.

JPEGMAFIA’s latest album All My Heroes Are Cornballs was released in September 2019 via EQT Recordings.

