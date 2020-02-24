News I by I 24.02.20

Tokimonsta, Bibi Bourelly and Jean Deaux take over a space dojo in ‘One Day’ video

Ahead of Tokimonsta’s upcoming album, Oasis Nocturno.

Tokimonsta has shared a music video for her latest single ‘One Day’ featuring Bibi Bourelly and Jean Deaux.

The visual shows the trio overseeing and ultimately guiding a group of young Taekwondo students at a dojo set in outer space. Among the students’ technical showcase, Bourelly and Deaux sing about overcoming obstacles and other people’s doubts.

“Buried deep inside us is the will to overcome the most difficult hardships,” writes Tokimonsta in a statement. “As women, Bibi, Jean Deaux and I know how strong you have to be to push forward when no one believes in you. ‘One Day’ is dedicated to every person of every creed feeling life’s hardships, but not losing themselves to it. Our drive and our determination will guide us to the faint light at the end of the tunnel.”

‘One Day’ is the latest single from Tokimonsta’s upcoming album, Oasis Nocturno, following Earthgang collaboration ‘Fried for the Night’. The LP, which is due out on March 20, also features appearances from Sunni Colón, VanJess, Drew Love and Dumfoundead.

Listen next: FACT mix 748 – Kush Jones

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp