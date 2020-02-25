A collaboration with Kelly Moran, Sarah Davachi, Felicia Atkinson, Mary Lattimore and many more.

For his latest project artist Stuart Hyatt has taken up his field recording alias Field Works for Ultrasonic, a new album composed around the echolocations of bats.

Taking his field recordings of the federally endangered Indiana bat as source material, this iteration of Field Works includes a number of the great and the good of contemporary ambient, including Kelly Moran, Sarah Davachi, Felicia Atkinson, Mary Lattimore, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma and Eluvium, who have created original compositions from the bats’ strange sounds.

Ultrasonic arrives on May 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Eluvium – ‘Dusk Tempi’

02. Mary Lattimore – ‘Silver Secrets’

03. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – ‘Night Swimming’

04. Machinefabriek – ‘Kelelawar’

05. Kelly Moran – ‘Sodalis’

06. Taylor Deupree – ‘Echo Affinity’

07. Noveller – ‘A Place Both Wonderful and Strange’

08. Christina Vantzou – ‘Music for a room with vaulted ceiling’

09. Sarah Davachi – ‘Marion’

10. Felicia Atkinson – ‘Night vision, it touched my neck’

11. John Also Bennett – ‘Indiana Blindfold’

12. Chihei Hatakeyama – ‘The Circle’

13. Ben Lukas Boysen – ‘Torpor’

14. Stuart Hyatt, Player Piano, Julien Marchal – ‘Between the Hawthorn and Extinction’

