Space Ghost is ‘Feelin Real Good’ in sunny new video

From their upcoming LP FREE 2 B.

Space Ghost is in love under the sun in their new ‘Feelin Real Good’ video.

The washed out, blissy visual was co-directed by Space Ghost and Hyper Beam Ultra and stars the vocalist and producer frolicking along to the track’s chintzy rhythms.

FREE 2 B was recorded between 2018-2019 in Ghost’s home base in Oakland and is described by 4:3 as “a detour between Space Ghost’s albums Endless Light (2018) and Aquarium Nightclub (2019)”.

The LP arrives on March 16 via Apron Records.

