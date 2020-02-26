News I by I 26.02.20

ADULT.’s ‘Why Always Why’ video shows the “dullness of consuming”

The electro-punk duo’s latest single is the first taste of their new album, Perception is/as/of Deception, due out in April on Dais Records.

ADULT. have shared a new single and video in the announcement of their forthcoming eighth album, Perception is/as/of Deception.

The video for the new single, ‘Why Always Why’, takes place at a shopping mall, where members Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus are either walking the aisles between products like toilets and potato chips, or sitting in common areas doing nothing at all.

According to ADULT. the song title was taken from a line in Jean Cocteau’s 1960 film Testament of Orpheus. “From Cocteau’s view, the phrase may have represented a moment of self-analysis, but in our view it represented a moment of analysis of society and culture,” they state. “The repeating theme of herd mentality. Dullness in consuming. A perception of how consuming may make everything alright. The sentiment here is a sentiment of the forever outsider. Of the person who feels as if they were dumped into some strange landscape, with no escape.”

Perception is/as/of Deception is out on April 10 via Dais Records. ADULT. will tour North America in May and June, followed by a European and UK tour, whose dates are currently TBA.

