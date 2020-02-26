Spend a night out with Mija in new ‘IDEK’ video

Mexico City’s streets are the setting of the LA-based musician’s latest visual from her debut album, Desert Trash, out today on Never B Alone.

Mija has shared the music video for her latest single, ‘IDEK’.

In the Ora DeKornfeld-directed visual, the LA-based producer and musician wanders with her friends among the streets of Mexico City at night, eventually stopping in a nightclub and taking the stage. Add strobing lights, shots and luchador masks, and it’s a party.

‘IDEK’ is the newest single from Mija’s debut album Desert Trash, which is out today on her Never B Alone imprint. Previously, she released the title track, which features Dave Sitek of Jane’s Addiction and TV on the Radio, and ‘Digressions’ featuring Gammer.

“I know that this may seem somewhat of a departure, but I needed to step outside of my comfort zone and into something that would become a catalyst for my next development as an artist,” she wrote in a statement on Facebook. “I wrote this album with the intention of stripping down all the excess and focusing on what truly matters to me; self-expression, realness, and the story. Desert Trash is who I am. It’s what I’ve identified with my whole life… and now it’s yours.”

Mija sets out on a live tour, featuring a three-piece band and herself on vocals, beginning tomorrow and stretching into summer. Find those dates below.

