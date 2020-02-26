Nnux announces debut album with panoramic ‘Piezas’ video

Bits, glitches and other rendered abstractions symbolically capture the music’s themes of loss and nostalgia.

Mexico City-based musician Ana López Reyes, aka Nnux, has announced her debut album Ciudad for local label VAA.

The video for lead single ‘Piezas’ was made by Intton Godelg and, as the label writes, “shows Nnux in a digital world where her body constantly disintegrates, which references the lyrics sung in Spanish: “Something broke inside in me, pick up the pieces one by one”.

‘Piezas’ follows Lopez’s collaboration with KhalilH20P for their Posh Isolation EP Isoscele.

Ciudad arrives on March 20 and is available for pre-order now.

