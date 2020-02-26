Watch men at work in Tara Clerkin Trio’s ‘I Know He Will’ video

The song is taken from their self-titled debut for Laura Lies In.

Bristol’s Tara Clerkin Trio have shared a hand-spun video for ‘I Know He Will’ from their enchanting self-titled debut on Laura Lies In.

The video stars Clerkin performing the song’s minimalist lyrics as the instrumental’s off-kilter samples gesture to the symphonic cacophony clanging silently on site.

Tara Clerkin Trio is Patrick Benjamin, Clerkin and Sunny Joe Paradisos. See their upcoming UK show dates below.

Show dates:

Feb 27 – London @ New River Studios

Feb 28 – London @ World of Echo

Mar 20 – Manchester @ The White Hotel

Mar 21 – Glasgow @ Flying Duck

Read next: FACT mix 742: Ossia