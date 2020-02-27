Etapp Kyle reflects on the turbulent history of Bukovina in ‘Nolove’ video

A haunting snapshot of Chernivtsi and Ukrainian cultural identity.

Etapp Kyle returns to Ostgut Ton with Nolove, a four-track EP that explores the turbulent history of the cities of Kamianets-Podilskyi and Chernivtsi in Bukovina, where the producer developed his interest in electronic music.

Bordering Romania and Moldova, Bukovina is now part of Ukraine, but has previously been part of both countries, as well as the Habsburg and Russian Empires and the Soviet Union.

It is this fluctuating cultural identity of the region that Etapp Kyle explores across the EP, as well as in the video for the title track, ‘Nolove’, made in collaboration with director Yanosh Buzhnitsa and photographer Sergei Veredin.

Nolove arrives on March 20 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nolove’

02. ‘Unseen’

03. ‘Polar’

04. ‘Eden’

