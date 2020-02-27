J Rick – Against The Clock

Watch as Octavian collaborator and Essie Gang affiliate J Rick gets cheffy on a Juno-106 synth.

London native J Rick first grabbed our attention with his distinctive production on longtime friend and fellow Essie Gang member Octavian’s 2017 hit ‘Party Here’.

Since then, he has continued to collaborate on audiovisual projects under the Essie banner and released his debut solo mixtape No Retreat No Surrender mixtape via Warner Records.

Clad in a sky-high cook’s hat, watch as he gets cheffy on a Juno-106 synth and catch him at it live at London’s Corsica Studios on March 16.

Filmed by Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak

Edited by Pawel Ptak

