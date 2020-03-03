Romy XX, Rival Consoles and Zozo added to Junction 2, 2020

The London techno extravaganza has added some final new names to its stacked lineup.

Romy XX, Rival Consoles (Live) and Zozo are just some of the final acts to be announced for this year’s edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.

They join previously announced acts Jon Hopkins (Live), Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Dixon, Maceo Plex, Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Octo Octa, Eris Drew, Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Seth Troxler, DJ Koze, Midland, Eclair Fifi and Avalon Emerson.

The artists will be spread out over six stages The Main Stage, The Bridge, The Warehouse, The Woods and two new stages, The RA Red Room and The Loading Bay.

Tickets to Junction 2, 2020 are available now. Check out the complete programme below.

Junction 2, 2020:

Friday, June 5:



The Main Stage:

Jon Hopkins (live)

DJ Koze

Romy xx

Rival Consoles (live)

Ceri



The Bridge, Hosted by ION Festival:

Nina Kraviz

Four Tet

Midland

Leon Vynehall

DMX Krew (live)

Carlota



The RA Red Room:

Fatima Yamaha (live)

Honey Dijon

Chaos in the CBD

Yu Su

Zozo

The Warehouse, In Association with Relentless:

Hessle Audio (extended set)

Skee Mask B2B Zenker Brothers

Aurora Halal (live)

Roza Terenzi B2B D. Tiffany

Tasha

The Woods, Hosted by 9000 Dreams:

Avalon Emerson

Joy Orbison

Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew

Peach

Tasker



The Loading Bay:

Saoirse

Eclair Fifi

Cromby

Jordan



Saturday, June 6:



The Main Stage:

Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann (extended set)

Robert Hood (live)

Dense & Pika (live)

Mind Against

Adiel



The Bridge, Hosted by Drumcode:

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Maceo Plex

Enrico Sangiuliano

Joel Mull

The RA Red Room:

Dixon

Avalon Emerson B2B Roi Perez B2B Dr. Rubinstein

DJ Boring (live)

Brame & Hamo

Kiara Scuro



The Warehouse, In Association with Relentless:

Dax J B2B Kobosil

Blawan

999999999 (live)

Benjamin Damage (live)

Anastasia Kristensen

Sama



The Woods, Hosted by Half Baked:

Seth Troxler B2B Margaret Dygas

Fumiya Tanaka

Traumer

Robin Ordell



The Loading Bay:

Francesco Del Garda

Binh

Omar

Sugar Free

Frankel & Harper

Watch next: Junction 2 2019 – All the action from FACT’s stage with Ben UFO, Shanti Celeste and more