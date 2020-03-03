Romy XX, Rival Consoles and Zozo added to Junction 2, 2020

The London techno extravaganza has added some final new names to its stacked lineup.
Romy XX, Rival Consoles (Live) and Zozo are just some of the final acts to be announced for this year’s edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.
They join previously announced acts Jon Hopkins (Live), Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Dixon, Maceo Plex, Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Octo Octa, Eris Drew, Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Seth Troxler, DJ Koze, Midland, Eclair Fifi and Avalon Emerson.
The artists will be spread out over six stages The Main Stage, The Bridge, The Warehouse, The Woods and two new stages, The RA Red Room and The Loading Bay.
Tickets to Junction 2, 2020 are available now. Check out the complete programme below.
Junction 2, 2020:
Friday, June 5:
The Main Stage:
Jon Hopkins (live)
DJ Koze
Romy xx
Rival Consoles (live)
Ceri
The Bridge, Hosted by ION Festival:
Nina Kraviz
Four Tet
Midland
Leon Vynehall
DMX Krew (live)
Carlota
The RA Red Room:
Fatima Yamaha (live)
Honey Dijon
Chaos in the CBD
Yu Su
Zozo
The Warehouse, In Association with Relentless:
Hessle Audio (extended set)
Skee Mask B2B Zenker Brothers
Aurora Halal (live)
Roza Terenzi B2B D. Tiffany
Tasha
The Woods, Hosted by 9000 Dreams:
Avalon Emerson
Joy Orbison
Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew
Peach
Tasker
The Loading Bay:
Saoirse
Eclair Fifi
Cromby
Jordan
Saturday, June 6:
The Main Stage:
Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann (extended set)
Robert Hood (live)
Dense & Pika (live)
Mind Against
Adiel
The Bridge, Hosted by Drumcode:
Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Maceo Plex
Enrico Sangiuliano
Joel Mull
The RA Red Room:
Dixon
Avalon Emerson B2B Roi Perez B2B Dr. Rubinstein
DJ Boring (live)
Brame & Hamo
Kiara Scuro
The Warehouse, In Association with Relentless:
Dax J B2B Kobosil
Blawan
999999999 (live)
Benjamin Damage (live)
Anastasia Kristensen
Sama
The Woods, Hosted by Half Baked:
Seth Troxler B2B Margaret Dygas
Fumiya Tanaka
Traumer
Robin Ordell
The Loading Bay:
Francesco Del Garda
Binh
Omar
Sugar Free
Frankel & Harper
