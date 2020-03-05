Showing until April 3 at Berlin gallery Peres Projects.

SVBKVLT mainstay Osheyack has contributed original music to a new video installation by artist Shuang Li.

The work is the centrepiece of I Want to Sleep More but by Your Side, the artist’s first solo exhibition at the Berlin-based gallery Peres Projects. Drawing inspiration from her childhood experiences of growing up on a factory compound, the exhibition revolves around a fictional narrative of an online romance between a teenage factory worker and a French mother.

Exploring eroticism in digital spaces, as well geopolitical notions of gendered and reproductive labour, Shuang Li presents mass-produced products as erotic objects, reconfiguring the chain of supply and demand as a system of commodified desire.

