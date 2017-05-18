Korg celebrates microKORG’s 15th anniversary with special edition synth

By , May 18 2017
Korg to release 15th anniversary edition of microKORG synth

Image via: Korg

Is the microKORG really that old?

Korg has given its popular microKORG synth a fresh look to celebrate the instrument’s 15th birthday.

The microKORG PT is much the same as the standard version, but has been given a new color scheme, with a platinum front panel, black wood panels and black buttons.

According to Music Radar, the microKORG PT will be released this summer at a price of £329 (approximately $400).

Korg to release 15th anniversary edition of microKORG synth

Korg’s microKORG was released in 2002, and has long been an affordable choice for musicians looking to buy their first synthesizer. In recent years, it’s been sidelined slightly by Korg’s Volca series and Minilogue synth, but it’s still a popular choice thanks to its portability and vocoder.

Last year, Korg refreshed the virtual analog instrument with the microKORG S, which upgraded the built-in speakers and added new presets.

Read next: Buying your first synth: What to consider and where to get the best deals

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

7 pieces of gear that helped define Aphex Twin’s pioneering sound

Apr 14 2017

7 pieces of gear that helped define Aphex Twin's pioneering sound
Buying a hardware sequencer: What to consider and where to get the best deals

Apr 1 2017

Buying a hardware sequencer: What to consider and the best deals

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+