FACT mix 605: Anthony Parasole

Anthony Parasole ushers us through the neon-lit streets of New York City.

Growing up in the New York City of legendary nightclubs like The Roxy, Palladium and The Limelight, Anthony Parasole has watched his home change drastically over the last two decades, as house and techno parties have withered and shifted. Those vast, hedonistic spaces are now all but gone, but Parasole has remained steadfast, and while he cut his teeth spinning in another era, he’s never been in a better place, creatively.

Earlier this year, Parasole released his eagerly-awaited debut full-length, Infrared Vision, on Amsterdam’s Dekmantel imprint. It’s a fitting home for the seasoned producer, who cemented his legacy with a slew of releases for his own The Corner label, Ostgut Ton and Deconstruct Music, a label he runs with fellow NYC techno don Levon Vincent.

On his FACT mix, Parasole keeps things impressively eclectic, starting slowly with local collaborator DJ Qu’s ‘Supafly’ before dipping into the abstract with Aphex Twin and PAN’s Afrikan Sciences. Later on, he launches into a selection of slippery White Material-related cuts and gives the nod to the old heads with drops from As One and Monolake. It’s a veteran’s selection that shows exactly why Parasole is held in such high regard.

Infrared Vision is out now on Dekmantel.

Tracklist:

DJ Qu – ‘Supafly’ (Strength Music)

Aphex Twin – ‘Marchromt30a Edit 2b 96’ (Original Mix) (Warp)

Afrikan Sciences – ‘Circuitous (PAN)

DJ Qu – ‘Feed Off Of’ (Strength Music)

Road Hog – ‘Dines Rd.’ (Self-released)

DMO – ‘Movement’ (Infrastructure)

As One – ‘Your Hand In My Mind’ (Original Mix) (B12 records)

Joey Anderson – ‘Reset’ (Dekmantel)

Peggy Gou – ‘Troop’ (Galcher Lustwerk Remix) (Rekids)

Monolake – ‘Pipeline’ (Original Mix) (Imbalance Computer Music)

Young Male – ‘Black Satin Fan’ (White Material)

Actress – ‘Fantasynth’ (Ninja Tune)

BFC – ‘Galaxy’ (Fragile)

Aybee – ‘The Sky Is Ours’ (Deepblak)

Anthony Parasole – ‘Momentum’ (Dekmental)

Anomaly – ‘Emproved Situation’ (Soul People Music)

The Butcha – ’99 Prince St.’ (Matrixxman Remix) (Cuttin’ Headz)

Mathew Jonson – ‘Decompression’ (Ambient Pressure Mix) (Freedom Engine)